WWE News: The Revival tweets photo with AEW Tag Team

Are they AEW-bound?

While it's unclear when this was taken, Scott Dawson of The Revival took to social media to tweet out a picture alongside AEW's Private Party, with the caption reading 'Tag Team Wrestling'. The picture, though not confirmed, suggests that it was taken at the Broccolino restaurant in Brooklyn, New York (also the venue for yesterday's SmackDown).

Tag Team Wrestling pic.twitter.com/5lMpmn4Pbt — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) December 21, 2019

Presently, the two are probably not the happiest of campers within WWE. A recent report going around is that the pair is being turned into a comedy act. It should be noted that their contracts expire in April 2020.

The Revival is possibly one of the best WWE Tag Teams in the last few years. They were the NXT Tag Team Champions and then made their way to the main roster. But their run in WWE's top-tier hasn't gone as planned.

They did win the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship twice and WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship once. But they have been unsatisfied with their run and asked for their release earlier in the year.

Will The Revival go to AEW?

There are strong hints that they will end up in AEW. Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks have always referenced them on Being The Elite and The Revival has also done the same on social media.

AEW seemingly has the best Tag Team Division in professional wrestling at the moment, with The Young Bucks, The Lucha Bros, Proud-N-Powerful, and Private Party all on their roster. While it's unconfirmed, it won't be a surprise if the two end up in All Elite Wrestling.