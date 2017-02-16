WWE News: The Rock announces new CNN show

The Rock loves to keep himself busy.

The Great One continues to produce fantastic content

What's the story?

As seen on his Instagram account, The Rock has announced that his productions company Seven Bucks will be developing a new show that is set to debut on CNN. The show in question is called ‘Soundtracks: Songs That Defined History’, and the estimated date of the first episode airing is sometime in April.

In case you didn't know...

The Rock's production company Seven Bucks has really taken off since it's inception, picking up a whole host of different projects to work on in the near future. It's a testament to Johnson's insane work ethic, and this news comes in the wake of the revelation that SBP will also help produce Fighting With My Family.

The movie will be a film based on the life and family of WWE superstar Paige and her family.

The heart of the matter

On Rock's Instagram account, the megastar revealed the general premise for the show as well as a supposed air date. Soundtracks will be covering a number of large events in American history which includes things like 9/11 and the assassination of Martin Luther King.

It will be based around the songs and sounds that are synonymous with that time period and particular occasion.

What's next?

More details will likely be revealed in the coming weeks, however, we'll have to wait until April for the show to hit our screens. For now, it seems as if Rock is all in on the Fighting With My Family project, so it's likely that he'll be dedicating a great deal of his time towards that.

However, as we've come to learn over the years, he's more than capable of juggling numerous tasks at once.

Sportskeeda's take

It's great to see good old Dwayne continue to thrive in a variety of ways, and we think it's a great idea for him to continually expand his horizons. WWE fans may think that this will further delay the possibility of a return to the ring for the Great One, but there's always going to be a time down the road for the People's Champion to lace up a pair of boots.

For now, though, we're just happy to see him getting involved in so many different projects because more often than not they turn out to be a success.

