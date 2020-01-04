WWE News: The Rock begins training for upcoming DC Comics movie

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 04, 2020

Jan 04, 2020 IST SHARE

We all are looking forward to him becoming Black Adam

The Rock. The Great One. The People's Champ. Dwayne Johnson is geared up to make another addition to his wide array of nicknames as he begins training for the long-in-development Black Adam.

The Rock has been confirmed for the character, who is actually a villain. To be precise, he's the archnemesis of the Marvel/Shazam family.

The People's Champ recently took to Instagram to showcase the hard work that he's putting in to look like the character he will be portraying.

When will The Rock return to WWE?

At the moment, it doesn't look like it's going to be anytime soon. As mentioned in the photographs he posted, the movie will go into production this summer. The movie is set to be released in December 2021. So, it seems that The Brahma Bull has a packed schedule, which means the fans might have to wait to see The Great One in action.

This doesn't mean that The Rock can't make a special appearance on WWE TV. It could be similar in tone to his takedown of King Corbin alongside Becky Lynch.

Irrespective of that, there's no official confirmation on when he will return.

Perhaps, a special appearance at WrestleMania 36? Never say never!