WWE News: The Rock compliments Ricochet & Tessa Blanchard

The Great One compliments Ricochet & girlfriend Tessa Blanchard.

The Rock announced his Project Rock line in 2016

What's the story?

Hollywood star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took to Twitter to compliment indie superstars Ricochet and his girlfriend Tessa Blanchard for working out in his custom gym apparel.

In case you didn't know...

Created in-tandem with Under Armour, Inc. Project Rock strives to provide fitness freaks with gym apparel and other accessories. The Rock cited that his aim behind the creation of this project was to help people achieve greatness.

Project Rock kicked-off its journey by introducing two all-purpose utility bags — the Range Duffle & the Regiment Backpack. The line later went on to release a variety of gym apparel.

The Rock, to further the equity of Project Rock, got involved with Under Armour's Connected Fitness platforms such as Healthbox & Record. The Record app allows people to get exclusive access to The Rock's workout regiment.

The heart of the matter

Former Mae Young Classic participant Tessa Blanchard tweeted out a picture of herself and boyfriend Ricochet working out in The Rock's Project Rock apparel with the caption talking about staying motivated and working hard like The Great One himself.

Tryna get like DJ ???? Staying motivated and lifting heavier with the power of our #ProjectRock gear ???????? Thanks @TheRock ???????? @KingRicochet pic.twitter.com/rj8la1YvrD — Tessa Blanchard (@Tess_Blanchard) October 27, 2017

It didn't take much time for The Brahma Bull to respond by complimenting the young upstarts for their hard-work and dedication before subtly plugging Project Rock.

Two of my fav bad asses. Get after it & thank you for reppin’ my gear. New drop coming Veterans Day! #USDNA #ProjectRock @underarmour ???????? https://t.co/CmpjLbUxWT — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 27, 2017

What's next?

According to reports from several sources, the WWE's planning on having The Rock or Stone Cold Steve Austin participate as the guest referee for Jinder Mahal and Brock Lesnar's 'Champion vs. Champion' match at November's Survivor Series PPV.

Ricochet, on the other hand, seems to be prepping on arriving at the WWE, as the high-flyer's informed all bookers that he's not taking any bookings after January.

Author's take

It's great to see The Rock motivate and compliment up-and-coming stars like Ricochet & Tessa Blanchard, thus giving them the fuel to achieve success.

