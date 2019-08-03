WWE News: The Rock finally reveals the truth about whether he's retired from WWE or not

Is The Rock retired?

What's the story?

While promoting his new film, Hobbs & Shaw, The Rock appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan and was asked whether he missed wrestling. The Rock replied that he quietly retired from wrestling and accomplished what he wanted to.

In case you didn't know...

The Rock hasn't wrestled a full match since he lost the WWE Championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 29. Since then, he has appeared sporadically in WWE. He even had an impromptu match with The Wyatt Family at WrestleMania 32. But fans have been speculating for years whether he will have one more run in the WWE.

It's also been rumored that WWE is actively in talks with The Rock to appear on SmackDown's debut episode on FOX.

The heart of the matter

Maria Menounos, who was filling in for Kelly Ripa, asked The Rock whether he misses wrestling and if he wishes he could do a little of everything. The Rock responded and said,

"I mean, no. I quietly retired from wrestling because I was lucky enough to have just a really wonderful career and accomplish what I wanted to accomplish, but there's nothing like a live crowd, a live audience, a live microphone as you both know. Plus, I grew up in wrestling. For a lot of you guys that don't know, my grandfather wrestled, my dad as well, my whole family."

And I actually had my very first match ever in the WWE, was in Madison Square Garden and it was a big pay-per-view, and it was funny because I credit my time and my journey in pro wrestling to getting me to where I am at today. [H/T: WrestlingInc]

The Rock then broke down his first-ever WWE match and said while other's first WWE match tend to be small venues with no cameras, his was at Survivor Series in front of 22,000 fans at Madison Square Garden.

What's next?

While The Rock says that he is retired, a comeback is never out of the question. Shawn Michaels recently came out of retirement as did Bill Goldberg. In professional wrestling, never say never. Until then, WWE fans can watch The Rock in theaters now in Hobbs & Shaw, which also stars Roman Reigns.