WWE News: The Rock gets called out by a top WWE superstar 

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
2.26K   //    15 Jul 2018, 15:54 IST

The Rock
The Rock

What’s the story?

Being a veteran of the Pro Wrestling industry, there is certainly no doubt in the fact that The Rock is arguably the most popular WWE superstar of all time and over the course of his prime years in the squared circle, ‘The People’s Champion’ has definitely developed a very strong fanbase.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates

However, it seems like one of WWE’s fastest rising stars and one of Monday Night Raw’s hottest superstars is apparently not a big fan of The Rock and is all set to go one-on-one against ‘The Great One’.

In case you didn’t know...

The Rock last competed in a WWE ring way back at WrestleMania 29, when he unsuccessfully defended his WWE Title against John Cena in a rematch from WM 28.

Since his title loss to Cena at ‘Mania 29, The Rock has been making sporadic appearances for WWE and last appeared at WrestleMania 32, where he and his former arch-rival John Cena had a short confrontation with The Wyatt Family.

The heart of the matter

During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, WWE superstar Elias noted that the majority of the WWE Universe usually talks about The Rock’s musical performances during his WWE days, whereas, Elias, on the other hand, puts on live musical performances every week in and week out.

Elias, who would eventually go on to call out Rock during the interview, also took it to his official Twitter handle recently in order to challenge ‘The Great One’ to face him in an acoustic battle sometime in the near future.

The Rock, meanwhile, also stated in a recent interview that he is currently open to a potential return to in-ring competition and seemingly cannot wait to get back into the WWE ring, however, there is apparently still no confirmation on the fact if the former WWE World Champion is indeed going to accept Elias’ challenge or not.

What’s next?

The Rock is currently busy promoting his latest movie called Skyscraper, whereas, Elias, on the other hand, has been competing on the red brand of Monday Night Raw, where he is arguably one of the fastest rising superstars, alongside the likes of Braun Strowman and other notable names.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com

The Rock Elias Samson
WWE News: Elias calls out The Rock!
WWE News: The Rock offers advice to top NXT Superstar 
Top 5 opponents for The Rock if he returns to WWE
WWE News: The Rock praises NXT's newest Superstar Ricochet 
WWE News: The Rock believes that his daughter will be a...
From the WWE Rumor Mill: The Rock's role at WrestleMania...
WWE News: The Rock reveals if he'll ever run for President
Top 10 WWE Superstars with the most Twitter followers
From the WWE Rumor Mill: The Rock receives clearance to...
WWE/UFC News: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson praises UFC...
