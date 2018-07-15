WWE News: The Rock gets called out by a top WWE superstar

The Rock

What’s the story?

Being a veteran of the Pro Wrestling industry, there is certainly no doubt in the fact that The Rock is arguably the most popular WWE superstar of all time and over the course of his prime years in the squared circle, ‘The People’s Champion’ has definitely developed a very strong fanbase.

However, it seems like one of WWE’s fastest rising stars and one of Monday Night Raw’s hottest superstars is apparently not a big fan of The Rock and is all set to go one-on-one against ‘The Great One’.

In case you didn’t know...

The Rock last competed in a WWE ring way back at WrestleMania 29, when he unsuccessfully defended his WWE Title against John Cena in a rematch from WM 28.

Since his title loss to Cena at ‘Mania 29, The Rock has been making sporadic appearances for WWE and last appeared at WrestleMania 32, where he and his former arch-rival John Cena had a short confrontation with The Wyatt Family.

The heart of the matter

During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, WWE superstar Elias noted that the majority of the WWE Universe usually talks about The Rock’s musical performances during his WWE days, whereas, Elias, on the other hand, puts on live musical performances every week in and week out.

"Why don't you come and Walk With Elias and I can show you how it's really done."@TheRock said he "Can't wait to get back in a #WWE ring," and @IAmEliasWWE told @davidlagreca1 & @TheMarkHenry he'll show him who the true axeman of #RAW is if he decides to return. pic.twitter.com/HqfyhCveKE — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) July 12, 2018

Elias, who would eventually go on to call out Rock during the interview, also took it to his official Twitter handle recently in order to challenge ‘The Great One’ to face him in an acoustic battle sometime in the near future.

Thus sayeth Elias:



I have seen the future..



Please donate to Rocky Maivia (aka @TheRock)..



He’s going to need it after he Walks With Elias https://t.co/aurOSUMAjK pic.twitter.com/exTBkE5spg — Elias (@IAmEliasWWE) July 14, 2018

The Rock, meanwhile, also stated in a recent interview that he is currently open to a potential return to in-ring competition and seemingly cannot wait to get back into the WWE ring, however, there is apparently still no confirmation on the fact if the former WWE World Champion is indeed going to accept Elias’ challenge or not.

What’s next?

The Rock is currently busy promoting his latest movie called Skyscraper, whereas, Elias, on the other hand, has been competing on the red brand of Monday Night Raw, where he is arguably one of the fastest rising superstars, alongside the likes of Braun Strowman and other notable names.

