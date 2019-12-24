WWE News: The Rock reacts to unearthed family documents

A shared history

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is now one of the biggest movie stars in the world. But he never forgot his roots in wrestling.

A person on Twitter unearthed documents that detail The Rock's father and grandfather's wrestling license applications. The Rock was surprised by them and also said that the documents are a throwback to a time when pro wrestling was a 'violent' subculture of entertainment.

Wow never seen this. Thx @mattfarmer93. My dad & grandad’s wrestling license applications. A wrestler’s life was like a circus - we moved from state to state every year or so. Back when pro wrestling was a wild (and often violent) subculture of entertainment. #MyCrazyChildhood https://t.co/TJupSUGn1u — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 23, 2019

Who are The Rock's father and grandfather?

The Rock's Grandfather was Peter Maivia. He was mostly active in the 1960's and wrestled for NWA as well as the World Wide Wrestling Federation (WWWF). He also wrestled WWE Hall of Famers like Superstar Billy Graham and Bob Backlund.

The Rock's father was Rocky Johnson. He also wrestled for several years from the 1960s to the 1980s wrestling for various promotions like the NWA wrestling stars like Terry Funk and Harley Race.

He became part of WWE in 1982 where he was eventually paired with Tony Atlas and became 'The Soul Patrol.' As a team, they captured the WWE Tag Team Championship after defeating The Wild Samoans in 1983.

The Rock's connection with wrestling will always exist. No matter how bright his star shines, Dwayne Johnson will always remember where he came from.