WWE News: The Rock reveals if he'll ever run for President

What's the story?

The Rock, arguably the most successful sports entertainer in history, has gone on to set many box office records in Hollywood as well. As has been discussed several times in the past, could we see him running for President?

The Rock was asked this question on 'The Late Show' and he answered that he absolutely would consider running for President. I thank Mediaite for the quotes that follow.

In case you didn't know...

The Rock was one of the most popular WWE stars at the height of the Attitude Era. He was one of the main reasons that WWE won the Monday Night Wars against WCW, entertaining fans with his unique presence and promo skills on a near weekly basis.

Since then, he's gone on to make many movies, transitioning into a new career. He's made many cameos for WWE too. Unfortunately, he hasn't been seen since WrestleMania 32.

The heart of the matter

The Rock was asked the million dollar question by host Stephen Colbert- 'will he run for President?'. The Rock replied in the affirmative, although he said he did have one reservation:

Of course when I’m asked- yes, I have incredible respect for our American people and our country, so I said ‘Yes, I would consider it. But at the same time, Stephen, I mean look, I’m not delusional at all. Like I feel like I, you know what it is? I need that thing… oh, experience.

He continued with the following words:

So if that were to happen in a 2024, 2028, I would have to go to work and get some experience, you know, and understand policy.

What's next?

The Rock recently revealed that he would consider a return to the ring someday. Could that happen very soon indeed? Stay tuned to this site, to find out.

