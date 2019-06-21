WWE News: The Rock sends heartfelt tribute to Eddie Guerrero

The Rock vs Eddie Guerrero

What's the story?

WWE veteran The Rock recently took to Instagram and posted a heartfelt tribute to WWE Hall of Famer, the late Eddie Guerrero. The Rock posted a clip from a rare match between him and Guerrero, highlighting Eddie's counter to his signature move, The Rock Bottom.

In case you didn't know...

Back in 2002, The Rock defeated The Undertaker and Kurt Angle in a Triple Threat match at Vengeance 2002, winning the WWE Title in the process. The next night on Raw, he was confronted by Eddie Guerrero. The heated exchange led to a match being scheduled between the two Superstars on the same night.

The hard-fought match saw The Rock come out the victor after hitting The People's Elbow on Guerrero. Immediately after, Brock Lesnar took to the ring and came face to face with The Rock. The two Superstars met at SummerSlam, where Brock Lesnar became the youngest WWE Champion of all time.

The heart of the matter

It has been 14 years since Eddie Guerrero passed away tragically, leaving the wrestling world in a state of shock and mourning. Months after his passing, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The Rock recently posted a heartfelt tribute to Eddie, in the form of a throwback video from his match with him on Monday Night Raw in 2002.

Here's what the former WWE Champion had to say to Eddie:

"Found this throwback gem of my World Title match with one of the GOATS - Eddie Guerrero. Insanely talented wrestler. I loved wrestling him and always admired his relentless in ring style and intensity. Most importantly, he was a good man and taken from us way too early. Miss you and 'thanks for the house' brother."

What's next?

The Rock will be seen in action alongside his cousin Roman Reigns in his new movie "Hobbs & Shaw" releasing on August 1.