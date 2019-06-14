WWE News: The Rock to receive prestigious award for contributions to entertainment world

The Rock aka Dwayne Johnson is undoubtedly one of the hardest working people in the world

What's the story?

WWE legend The Rock aka Dwayne Johnson is now all set to receive the MTV Generation Award, which in turn has set the professional wrestling community abuzz with regard to "The Great One" receiving yet another honour.

The aforementioned award is said to be a great honour which is bestowed upon an individual for his/her great contributions to movies, for their variety of roles, personal and professional flair as well as for exhibiting amazing talent.

In case you didn't know...

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestling performers of all-time.

He scaled scaled great heights of success in the realms of pro wrestling, following which, he went on to become one of the highest-grossing Hollywood stars of all-time.

The heart of the matter

The vast majority of fans as well as experts in the world of sports/entertainment regard The Rock to be a true success story. With that in mind though, a notable honour, in this case being the Generation Award being given to Rocky; mayn't really come as a surprise to many.

The WWE has now put forth an article on its official website, addressing The Rock being set to receive the MTV Generation Award. Below are a few excerpts from the WWE's post regarding the same:

"Established in 2005 as the successor to MTV’s Lifetime Achievement Award, the Generation Award celebrates great achievements in movies and is given to an artist for a variety of impressive roles, personal and professional flair, and level of talent."

What's next?

The Rock continues to star in several major Hollywood productions, with his upcoming top project being Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw - set to be released on August 2, 2019.

