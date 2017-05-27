WWE News: The Rock won't have another match unless he runs for office, says Jim Ross

Jim Ross doesn't expect The Rock to wrestle again.

by Anirudh Balasubramaniam News 27 May 2017, 21:38 IST

Jim Ross had some interesting thoughts on The Great One

What's the story?

In a recent interview with the A.V. Club, Jim Ross said that The Rock would only wrestle again if he were to run for President.

In case you didn’t know...

The Great One hasn’t had a real match since his loss to John Cena at WrestleMania 29. He picked up a victory against Erick Rowan at the thirty-second edition of the Show of Shows, but that is largely considered to be nothing more than a farce.

The Former WWE Champion recently made waves when he suggested that he would consider running for office in 2020. In fact, one poll even suggested that The Brahma Bull would defeat Donald Trump in a possible election.

The heart of the matter

During his conversation with the A.V. Club, Jim Ross was asked about dream matches that could feasibly happen. While elaborating on the topic, the Oklahoma Native proceeded to largely rule out the possibility of Shawn Michaels, Steve Austin or The Rock wrestling again. However, he added an interesting caveat to his thoughts about The Great One and said:

"If he runs for President, he may come back for one more match to reconnect with that audience."

What's next?

Jim Ross is set to be the announcer for WWE’s new UK TV show, and several reports also suggest that he will call the Mae Young Classic. The Rock will be busy promoting his new film Baywatch, which also stars Zac Efron.

Author’s take

It is safe to say that no other WWE alumnus has had the same cultural impact as The Rock. Despite his relatively short stint in the world of professional wrestling, The Great One is still on the sport’s Mount Rushmore and certainly doesn’t need to have another match.

However, Vince McMahon has failed to deliver a marquee match at WrestleMania for three years and could certainly do with The Brahma Bull’s services.

Also read: 7 sins of the Rock

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com