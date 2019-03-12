WWE News: The Shield to give farewell address to start Monday Night Raw

Sierra...Hotel...India...Echo...Lima...Delta...SHIELD! For the last time ever?

What's the story?

After an incredible performance at WWE Fastlane, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns will deliver a farewell address to start tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw.

Their appearance tonight may be the last time the trio appears as The Shield before Ambrose's contract expires in April.

In case you didn't know...

Reigns asked Rollins to reunite The Shield a week after announcing his cancer was in remission. Rollins agreed at the start of last week's Raw, but Ambrose would not rejoin his former comrades until later in the program.

The Shield defeated Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley & Drew McIntyre in the main event of Fastlane, the last time the group will be able to wrestle on pay-per-view before WrestleMania.

The heart of the matter

The Shield have broken up several times over the years, but their farewell address tonight could be the first time that the group parts ways without a betrayal taking place.

Rollins was the first to initiate the breakup of The Shield in 2014 when he joined The Authority after The Shield defeated Evolution in back-to-back pay-per-views.

Their first split launched each of their singles careers and resulted in all three members of The Shield becoming WWE Champions by 2016. Ambrose and Rollins would reunite in 2017 to compete for the tag team championships but would reunite with Reigns months later.

Ambrose suffered an elbow injury that led to an informal breakup of The Shield heading into 2018, but the trio would reunite to prevent Braun Strowman from cashing in his Money in the Bank contract against Reigns for the Universal Championship.

The second breakup of The Shield occurred when Ambrose attacked Rollins the night Reigns announced his battle with cancer and relinquished the title.

What's next?

Some fans are suggesting Reigns might turn on the group and become the last member of The Shield to betray each other, but that is pure speculation. The trio has kept Raw's ratings strong in the last three weeks and will likely boost the first hour of the flagship show for this week as well.

