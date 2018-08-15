WWE News: The Undertaker Advertised for 1000th Episode of SmackDown Live in October

The Undertaker making his legendary entrance down to the ring

The Undertaker is now being advertised on WWE's website, WWE.com for the 1000th episode of SmackDown Live on the 16th of October.

The episode is set to air from Washington DC with the website also advertising Daniel Bryan, thereby possibly putting an end to any contract negotiation rumours. It has to be noted at this point, however, that advertisements are always subject to change.

It is not yet confirmed, whether this means that Undertaker will take part in a match, or will just be a part of the SmackDown Live show in a segment.

The Advertisement poster for the 1000th episode of SmackDown Live

The Undertaker is currently also advertised to appear on WWE's Super Show-Down which is a Live Event scheduled to take place in Melbourne Australia, on the 6th of October. There he is set to face an opponent from his past, Triple H, in what is being advertised as the final time.

SmackDown has always held a special significance for the Undertaker, as the Dead Man was one of the main event stars of SmackDown for a long time after the initial brand split. It is fitting that he appears on the 1000th episode of SmackDown Live, as he is part and parcel of the show's legacy.

The Undertaker appeared to have retired after last year's WrestleMania loss to Roman Reigns, but then returned again. In recent times, the Undertaker appeared at WrestleMania 34, where he faced and defeated John Cena in a short match, where Cena hardly had any offence. He then appeared at the Greatest Ever Royal Rumble Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where he defeated Rusev in a Casket Match.

His most recent appearance was at a WWE House Show in Madison Square Garden, where he teamed with Roman Reigns.

The Undertaker remains one of the most recognisable faces on WWE's roster and is a huge attraction. Since WrestleMania, Undertaker's appearances and advertised appearances, have a feeling of finality to them, in the same manner of a farewell tour of a band about to split up.

This might be the Undertaker's last year in WWE, and he might very well retire at WrestleMania 35. But before that, the fans seem to have several of his appearances to look forward to.

The stars advertised for the 1000th episode of SmackDown Live

The 1000th episode of SmackDown Live is also advertised to feature Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Samoa Joe, The Miz, Carmella, Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton, Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and the New Day. It will take place in Washington DC on the 16th of October.

