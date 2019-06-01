WWE News: The Undertaker advertised for another WWE show (spoiler)

The Undertaker has not competed in a match yet in 2019

What's the story?

After he returns to Monday Night Raw on June 3, The Undertaker is being advertised to make another WWE appearance in the not-too-distant future.

In case you didn't know…

For only the third time in 29 years, The Undertaker did not compete in a match at this year’s WrestleMania. Instead, he showed up the following night on Raw to attack Elias.

Since then, it has been announced that he will face 2018 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Goldberg in a never-before-seen match at the Super ShowDown event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on June 7.

Although neither man has appeared on WWE programming since the match was confirmed, WWE is advertising The Undertaker for Monday’s episode of Raw and Goldberg for Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown Live to hype their upcoming encounter.

Their only previous physical altercation in WWE came at the 2017 Royal Rumble, in which ‘Taker eliminated the WCW legend, but they are yet to meet in a one-on-one match.

Goldberg recently sent a warning to his opponent via Instagram, writing:

"In 10 days we meet face-to-face ......... then all hell breaks loose. Hope you’re ready..."

The heart of the matter

The June 4 episode of SmackDown Live will take place at the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas.

The arena advertised tickets for the show in a Facebook post on Saturday, while it was also surprisingly revealed that The Undertaker will be in attendance:

“Good morning Laredo! GREAT NEWS... WWE HALL OF FAMER THE UNDERTAKER IS COMING TO SMACKDOWN LIVE!”

Although the advertisement states that The Undertaker is a Hall of Famer, regular WWE viewers will know that the 54-year-old is yet to be inducted into WWE's Hall of Fame.

What's next?

WWE fans will have to check out the upcoming episodes of Raw and SmackDown Live to see what The Undertaker and Goldberg have to say before their first-time-ever match takes place in Saudi Arabia on June 7.

It is worth noting that WWE has not officially announced that ‘Taker will appear on SmackDown Live, so there is a possibility that he could simply appear in a dark segment after the SmackDown show has finished.