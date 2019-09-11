WWE News: The Undertaker brutally attacks Superstar offering him advice

The Undertaker is here

When the Phenom returned to Madison Square Garden on SmackDown this week, it was for the first time since July of this year. It also marked his return to SmackDown for the first time since building his feud with Goldberg at Super ShowDown earlier this year.

After it was announced earlier this month that the Undertaker would be returning to SmackDown, a lot of attention turned towards just whom he would interact with. There are many stars that could benefit from sharing the ring with the Phenom from Aleister Black to Buddy Murphy to Braun Strowman.

But as he usually does, Sami Zayn stuck his nose into the Undertaker's business as the Phenom was trying to pay respect to both Madison Square Garden and those wrestlers who gave their blood, sweat, and tears in the ring.

Before the Undertaker could finish what was becoming a wonderful promo putting over numerous wrestlers, Zayn implored the WWE Legend to stop. He did give some respect to the Phenom due to his spot in the business, but ask him to walk away since he didn't need to be taking up any more time in the ring. He asked 'Taker to leave the ring and pass the torch because the future was safe in his (Zayn's hands).

Surprisingly, 'Taker handed the microphone to Zayn before attempting to leave the ring. Zayn seemed like he had found King Tut's tomb with a grin from ear to ear. But before he decided to leave the ring and MSG for good, the Undertaker decided to return. Before Zayn could make a move, he was given what many who have crossed the Undertaker have received, a chokeslam.

While Zayn did what he usually does, he didn't outright lambaste the legend like he usually does to everyone else. The Undertaker was cutting a passionate promo about stars he's faced in the past and how the new era of stars was going to have their chance to make memories in MSG.

The interaction shut down any thoughts that pointed to Zayn possibly being hurt since he took a chokeslam. Had he been mildly injured or seriously injured, that would not have been the case.

