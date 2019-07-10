×
WWE News: A perfect new song has been created for The Undertaker 

Lennard Surrao
FEATURED WRITER
News
329   //    10 Jul 2019, 14:59 IST

The Undertaker.
The Undertaker.

What's the story?

It's 2019, The Undertaker is 54 years old and despite being a shadow of his former self, the Deadman continues to be Vince McMahon's go-to guy during testing times.

Undertaker will team up with Roman Reigns to take on Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre at the upcoming Extreme Rules PPV. However, that may not be the only segment he could be a part of at the show.

Elias took to Twitter and informed the fans that he has prepared a funeral song for the WWE legend. He even mentioned the same on SmackDown, which potentially hints at the Drifter having a special performance at Extreme Rules.

In case you didn't know...

Elias is one of those superstars who doesn't have a proper feud heading into Extreme Rules. He hasn't even had a noteworthy programme since being involved in the 24/7 title picture with R-Truth last month. 

He was involved in a rivalry with The Miz, as the duo faced each other on the recent episodes of Raw. On this week's Raw, Elias teamed up with The Revival in a losing effort against The The Usos and The Miz.

However, on the most recent episode of SmackDown Live, Elias renewed his alliance with Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon. 

The heart of the matter

Elias posted the following tweet after this week's episode of SmackDown Live:

While this could just be a tweet done with the intention of hyping up the Extreme Rules match, we wouldn't be surprised if Elias does debut the funeral song before the match this Sunday. 

In case you forgot, Undertaker and Elias have already shared the ring for a segment on the Raw after WrestleMania 35 in April.

What's next?

There was a time when Elias was one of the most promising Superstars in WWE, who generated tremendous heat and delivered entertaining segments on a regular basis.

He has been reduced as a mere Shane McMahon lackey and that's just appaling. Nonetheless, a potential segment with the Undertaker should be fun to watch.

Contact Us