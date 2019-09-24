WWE News: The Undertaker discusses real-life tension with Shawn Michaels

The Undertaker retired Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania XXVI in 2010

One of the most memorable WWE matches of the 1990s came when The Undertaker faced Shawn Michaels in the first Hell In A Cell match at In Your House: Badd Blood in October 1997.

The finish to the match saw Kane tear the door off the cell structure before hitting his storyline brother with a tombstone, allowing Michaels to pick up a dramatic victory.

WWE revealed the real-life story behind the introduction of the Kane character on the latest episode of ‘WWE Untold’, which also featured insights from The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels and Bruce Prichard.

Speaking about the behind-the-scenes tension between himself and Michaels, ‘Taker praised HBK as an in-ring performer but acknowledged that they did not get along outside of a WWE ring during that time.

"Where Shawn Michaels and I are today and where we were at back then on a personal level... it's taken a complete 360. If Shawn Michaels back then was on fire, I probably wouldn't p*** on him to put him out. That being said, there is no one that I would rather be in the ring with than Shawn Michaels. When it came to bell time and we were looking across the ring from each other, you knew it was going to be something really special."

Michaels, who was notoriously difficult to deal with in the 1990s, added that he and the man behind the Undertaker character, Mark Calaway, were very different people in that era.

"It's not like there was a bunch of animosity. We were just two very different personalities. I was very outgoing, which is to say I was overly obnoxious, and Mark's always been a very quiet, laid-back kind of guy."

The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels’ WWE careers in 2019

In November 2018, Shawn Michaels came out of retirement and teamed with Triple H to defeat The Undertaker and Kane in the main event of Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Since then, Michaels has reiterated on numerous occasions that he has officially retired and he never plans to compete as an in-ring performer again.

As for The Undertaker, his first match of 2019 came in June at Super ShowDown, where he defeated Goldberg in a heavily criticised main event, while he returned to the ring one month later to join forces with Roman Reigns in a victory over Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon at Extreme Rules.

