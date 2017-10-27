WWE News: The Undertaker makes a rare appearance at Ric Flair documentary premiere

Those two legends are still looking good.

The Nature Boy and The Dead Man

What's the story?

The Undertaker doesn't emerge from the darkness anymore. To be honest, he's not really living in darkness but more like taking it easy with his family.

But still, it's been a while since we saw The Dead Man. But the premiere for Ric Flair's "30 For 30" documentary was certainly enough to bring The Phenom back into the public eye for one night.

In case you didn't know...

WrestleMania 33 might be the last time we see The Undertaker wrestle in a ring. It ironically occurred in the same building which housed Ric Flair's final WWE match nine years prior.

In another connection between the two, The Undertaker actually owes his first WWE Championship to Ric Flair. If The Nature Boy wasn't there to slide a steel chair under Hulk Hogan as he took a punishing Tombstone The Dead Man might not have won at Survivor Series in 1991.

Therefore, Ric Flair's documentary is pretty special for The Undertaker too and he obviously wasn't going to miss it. After all, The Undertaker can pick and choose his appearances at this point.

Heart of the matter

In a true display of one legend paying tribute to another, The Undertaker showed up to a star-studded event for a screening of the upcoming Ric Flair documentary.

If you can't wait to see it either, you'll have to wait until November 7th. But it is sure to be worth the wait. Responses from those who have seen it like Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez gave it much praise and glowing reviews. It might be a little one-sided, but it's the story of Ric Flair and these are his stories.

The Undertaker has been part of some of those amazing stories as well and it was great to see him make the event. You can also see by the look of this picture that The Nature Boy is still Stylin' and Profilin' just like always. It's amazing to have him back in good health.

It's already been a very special evening as WWE Superstars and Legends show their support for @ricflairnatureboy's @ESPN @30for30. Even The #UNDERTAKER had to make an appearance! The magic continues with a special screening in #Atlanta. #NatureBoy #WOOOO A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Oct 26, 2017 at 4:31pm PDT

What's next?

The Undertaker might be retired. That is a sad fact but it could be the world we're living in at this point. However, there's still a chance of seeing him outside of his usual element like this premiere and that's always cool too.

Ric Flair seems to be doing great. He stopped drinking and people close to Flair like Conrad Thompson confirmed this fact on the "What Happened When" podcast. Hopefully, we'll have many years to come with Ric Flair so there will be enough for another documentary and autobiography by the time he writes his final chapter.

Author's take

You can see by the way these legends are posing together that there is a lot of respect between the two. It is also really cool to see The Undertaker anywhere, especially if he's alongside a guy like Ric Flair.