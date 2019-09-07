WWE News: The Undertaker makes a special appearance (Video)

The Undertaker

The Undertaker returns to WWE this Tuesday and he stopped by ESPN earlier today, making a special appearance.

The Undertaker made a special appearance on College Game Day

The Deadman was on hand to make a surprise appearance at ESPN's College Game Day show earlier today. The Undertaker's theme played before he came out came out and you can check out a video of The Undertaker's entrance, which included both fog and pyro, below:

This week's episode of College Game Day took place from Austin, Texas. Longtime WWE fans will know that the Deadman lives near Austin which meant that it was only a short drive for him to go to the College Game Day set.

WWE posted the following photos from The Undertaker's appearance on College Game Day:

The Undertaker's last WWE appearance

The Undertaker's last WWE match was at Extreme Rules earlier this year when he joined forces with the 'Big Dog' Roman Reigns to take on Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon. Undertaker and Reigns were unstoppable on the night, despite interference from Elias. Undertaker hit Shane McMahon with the Tombstone Piledriver to pin him and pick up the win for his team.

The Undertaker and Stone Cold Steve Austin will be returning to WWE in the coming week

This week's episodes of SmackDown and RAW will take place from the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York City. SmackDown will see an appearance by The Undertaker. We don't yet have any further details regarding The Deadman's return.

As for RAW, Stone Cold Steve Austin will be in the building as he presides over the WWE Universal Champion match contract signing between champion Seth Rollins and the 'Monster Among Men' Braun Strowman.