WWE News: The Undertaker returns to WWE RAW with a new look

Anirban Banerjee
2.92K   //    09 Apr 2019, 08:12 IST

The Undertaker is back!
The Undertaker is back!

WrestleMania 35 was an amazing pay-per-view, however, there was one thing missing from the show. The Undertaker was not present in any shape or form at the pay-per-view for the first time since WrestleMania XVI. The fans all asked the same question. Did this mean the Undertaker has retired once and for all?

The answer came the next night on WWE RAW.

During a song performance by Elias, he said that the next person who interrupted him would be a Dead Man. Cue, the Undertaker.

The Undertaker walked out to his phenomenal entrance which sent goosebumps through everyone who heard it. The Undertaker was back and he was here interrupting Elias!

However, there was more.

Elias was about to leave the ring, but in a moment that he would come to regret, he thought twice.

He walked back and stood toe-to-toe with the Phenom. Then, as if thinking twice, he turned around to leave again. It was a ruse, and he came back to try to hit Undertaker with a Cheap Shot. The Undertaker took him down with a Big Boot.

This was followed by a Chokeslam, and then a Tombstone Piledriver.

He then held Elias down in the Tombstone pin, as the WWE Universe counted him out for the 3-count.

The Undertaker also had a significant change in his look, as he was not wearing the usual makeup around his eyes, and was shirtless. After he took off his jacket, it was clear he was not wearing his usual gear. He also had far less hair than before.

The only time he is topless before is during a match, as he tears it off to finish his opponent.

The Undertaker might be back for the upcoming Saudi Arabia pay-per-view event which will be taking place on the 22nd of June. While nothing was made clear, it appears that Undertaker might be building a feud against Elias.

Anirban Banerjee
