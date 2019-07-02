WWE News: The Undertaker reveals why he helped Roman Reigns last week on WWE RAW

The Undertaker

What's the story?

There were rumours all night of The Undertaker possibly appearing on WWE RAW. These talks were confirmed when The Phenom did indeed make an appearance yet again on the Red Brand.

When Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre came down to the ring wanting to face the Undertaker, they were not quite ready for what they were facing.

When the Deadman made his way to the ring, he confirmed the reason that he had chosen to pick a fight with Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre -- and it had nothing to do with Roman Reigns after all. He wanted to collect the souls of the villainous duo.

In case you didn't know...

The Undertaker made an unexpected return to WWE last week on WWE RAW. During a handicap match between Roman Reigns and the team of Shane McMahon and Drew Mcintyre, The Phenom made an appearance to even the odds between them.

The two of them were beating down Reigns, when Undertaker hit a Chokeslam on Shane McMahon. He then followed up by clearing the ring of both Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

The heart of the matter

The Undertaker appeared and walked down to the ring. He said that he had not talked to Roman Reigns and that the Big Dog had nothing to do with his reason for returning to WWE RAW.

He said that at one point, he had respected Shane McMahon after their Hell in a Cell match. However, he was disappointed in Shane. He also had no respect for Drew McIntyre. Thus, he was back for one reason and one reason only.

He wanted to collect the souls of McIntyre and Shane McMahon.

What's next?

It appears that this is a feud that the Undertaker has taken personally. For now, he is set to team with Roman Reigns against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules but the feud could continue after that as well.

