WWE News - The Undertaker's hilarious reaction to Drew McIntyre's new look

The Undertaker

Drew McIntyre told various stories about his WWE career on the latest episode of Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast, including how The Undertaker reacted when he saw him with a beard for the first time.

The new WWE Champion began by mentioning how he received advice from The Undertaker as a 24-year-old on SmackDown, while Sheamus formed a similar relationship with another veteran – Triple H – on RAW.

“He [Sheamus] would talk about how Hunter [Triple H] sat him down and explained it step by step. ‘Taker would sit there and give riddles I could never figure out, ‘It’s not playing the wrestler, it’s being the wrestler.’ I’m walking away like, ‘What the hell is he talking about? He’s giving me riddles!’”

McIntyre said the light bulb finally went off and he understood what The Undertaker meant, even though he thought the WWE icon was speaking a different language at the time.

The former 3MB member added that ‘Taker gave a hilarious reaction when he noticed that he had started to experiment with a new look during his first spell in WWE.

“When I tried to grow a beard for the first time, he said, ‘I’ve got more hair on my a** than you’ve got on your face, boy.’”

The Undertaker and Drew McIntyre in 2020

A decade on from their time together on SmackDown, The Undertaker and Drew McIntyre recently main-evented WrestleMania 36 in separate matches.

The first night of the two-night extravaganza ended with The Undertaker defeating AJ Styles in a cinematic Boneyard match.

One night later, WrestleMania weekend concluded with McIntyre dethroning Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship for the first time in his career.