WWE News: The Universal Championship match ends in bizarre fashion, The Fiend stands tall

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.96K // 07 Oct 2019, 07:58 IST

Seth Rollins vs The Fiend

The main event of tonight's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view featured Seth Rollins defending the WWE Universal Championship against 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt inside the demonic Hell in a Cell structure.

As estimated, witnessing The Fiend perform was an eerie experience not only for the viewers but for Seth Rollins as well. Whatever Rollins attempted to hit The Fiend with, had almost no effect on him.

10 Stomps, a Pedigree, multiple chairs, and ladder shots weren't enough to keep Wyatt down. Ultimately, Seth Rollins used a sledgehammer to attack The Fiend and it led to his disqualification.

Hell in a Cell went off-air with 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt taking out the WWE Universal Champion with Sister Abigail and Mandible Claw.

Hell in a Cell buildup

Prior to the WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view, The Fiend was rumored to challenge for the WWE Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell. He eventually addressed the situation in a segment of Firefly Fun House with his "see you in Hell" comments.

Moments after Seth Rollins successfully retained the WWE Universal Championship against Braun Strowman at Clash of Champions, The Fiend took him out with the Mandible Claw. The very next night on RAW, the title match between The Architect and The Fiend was confirmed inside a Hell in a Cell for tonight's event.

Since then, The Fiend has been manipulating and warning the WWE Universal Champion every week on RAW and SmackDown. In fact, they squared off against each other at several live events over the past few weeks, all of which culminated with Seth Rollins being a victim to the Mandible Claw. It will not be an exaggeration to state that Bray Wyatt always had the upper hand in this title feud.

What's next?

As titles change hands only via pinfall or submission, Seth Rollins retained the WWE Universal Championship following his encounter with The Fiend inside Hell in a Cell.

Considering the fallout of the match, another face-off between the two can be expected very soon.

