WWE News: The Usos planning to attack The New Day after Battleground loss

The Usos aren't pleased with their loss and have put the new champions on alert.

Xavier Woods picked up the win for The New Day

What's the story?

The Usos lost the SmackDown tag team title to The New Day at WWE Battleground and they certainly aren’t pleased about relinquishing the titles.

It was Xavier Woods who got the pin for the New Day, and after losing the title The Usos were interviewed and they put The New Day on notice and said that they are planning their next move to reclaim the title.

In case you didn't know...

The rivalry between The Usos and The New Day has steadily increased and it reached a fever pitch a few weeks ago when they took part in a rather incredible rap battle. While The New Day won that, they also picked up the SmackDown tag team titles for the first time at Battleground.

The Usos were the first tag team to win both the RAW and SmackDown titles and will have to devise a strategy to reclaim the gold from The New Day.

The heart of the matter

In another entertaining segment from The Usos, they dished out what The New Day might have said after winning the title and how Woods, Kofi Kingston and Big E would have gotten the job done.

The Usos congratulated their rivals before adding that it has always been an uphill battle for them and then finished with this brilliant line.

“Soon as you feel the creep, you gonna get put to sleep”

What's next?

There is no doubt that this rivalry will continue for a few more weeks and it will be interesting to see just when the rematch for the title would be.

The match at Battleground was probably one of the better tag team matches we have had in recent months and more of the same should be expected between the pair.

Author's take

The heelish Usos are enjoyable to watch and this mini segment had all the hallmarks of the great promos Jimmy and Jey have been providing over the months.

After a bit of a lull in the tag team division with no real rivalries to speak of, this battle between The Usos and The New Day has turned out to be great and the WWE should keep this going for as long as they can.