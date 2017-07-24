Best and worst of WWE Battleground 2017

A fairly lukewarm show with some interesting moments.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 24 Jul 2017, 09:35 IST

What does the monster's return mean for Jinder Mahal's reign?

Like so many WWE pay-per-views in recent memory, Battleground 2017 was a mixed bag with some good moments and several disappointing ones interspersed through its duration. There were some really entertaining segments/matches and some not so good ones.

As is tradition, we bring you the highlights from the show that saved it, in our opinion; and also some constructive criticism on how the event could have been a far better show than it was. Without further ado, we present the best and worst of WWE Battleground for your convenience and reading pleasure.

#1 Best: The return of The Great Khali

Remember, we reported it before the rest of the world!

Right before the pay-per-view match was about to begin, we predicted that The Great Khali would be making his comeback to WWE after three years outside the world's top wrestling promotion.

Well, he did come back, thereby preventing Randy Orton from escaping the cage and becoming WWE Champion for the 14th time in a row. Jinder Mahal now has The Great Khali as well as the Singh Brothers to fall back upon and rely on.

With this massive Indian faction running things on SmackDown Live, the coming months should be quite interesting indeed. We are curious to see how it all plays out in the immediate future on the blue brand.

Why did The Great Khali return? Much like in Jinder Mahal's case, WWE is keen on capturing a chunk of the Indian market with a recognisable figure like Khali. Many fans from all across the world have clamoured for his return on social media, and this should really shake things up. Whether you love him or hate him, you cannot ignore him!