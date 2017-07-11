WWE News: The winner of Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe will be the number one contender for the Universal Championship

How will Raw determine the new #1 contender for Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship?

Who is Lesnar’s next opponent?

What’s the story?

Now that Great Balls of Fire is in the record books, it’s time to start looking forward to the next PPV. While Smackdown Live still has Battleground to go, the next time we see Raw on the big stage will be SummerSlam. Once again taking place at the Barclays’ Center in Brooklyn, NY, the big question is who will take on Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship.

In case you didn’t know...

Lesnar successfully defended his title against Samoa Joe in a very intense match, after pulling out an F-5 on his opponent. Roman Reigns, on the other hand, took on Braun Strowman in a just-as-intense Ambulance Match. Strowman wound up winning the match after a mistimed spear from Reigns caused him to end up in the ambulance. Reigns, however, ended up with the upper hand after getting Strowman in the ambulance and then backing it into a truck at high speed.

The heart of the matter

While neither man won their match last night, both Reigns and Joe claimed the #1 contender spot against Lesnar. After a heated segment with all three men – plus Raw GM Kurt Angle and Lesnar’s advocate Paul Heyman – Angle declared that both Reigns and Joe would face each other in a match on July 17, 2017, with the winner facing Lesnar at SummerSlam.

What’s next?

Our featured columnist Billi Bhatti reported that Brock Lesnar would face Strowman at Summerslam. Considering his track record, don’t expect Reigns or Joe to challenge for the Universal Championship at Summerslam.

Author’s take

It’s possible that Strowman interferes in the match, causing Roman to lose and setting up another Reigns/Strowman match – maybe even a Hell In A Cell match. I know that WWE really wants a Reigns/Lesnar match, but I really think they can get some mileage out of a Lesnar/Joe feud – including giving Joe a short title reign (no pun intended) – until WrestleMania, which is where I’m sure they want that Lesnar/Reigns match anyway.

