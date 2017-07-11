Best and Worst of WWE Raw- July 10, 2017

Raw was a show with one good segment and several unexciting ones.

by Riju Dasgupta

This segment saved the show from becoming an utter, dismal, failure

WWE is back to their old ways once more. While they put together a fantastic pay-per-view called Great Balls of Fire just twenty-four hours prior, they dampened our excitement with one of the weaker Raw episodes of the season, if not the whole year. With a succession of strong episodes recently, they proved that when they put their mind to it, they can deliver great shows if they desire.

Unfortunately, good shows are becoming the exception rather than the norm, and the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, couldn’t have been too thrilled with what transpired. Let’s examine the ‘best and worst’ from this episode and begin with the most blatantly glaring issue.

#1 Worst: Rewarded for being a sadistic monster

Everyone should run over Braun Strowman on a weekly basis, in that case!

We expected Raw to begin with an incensed Kurt Angle, confronting Roman Reigns and punishing him for his dastardly actions. After all, running over another man (or monster, if you will) is no laughing matter, even in kayfabe.

Instead, Reigns justified his actions, and at Paul Heyman’s insistence, the Big Dog was awarded a chance to become the number 1 contender for Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship. Let’s not forget that both him and the man he is facing, Samoa Joe, lost at the pay-per-view and therefore should be disbarred from title contention.

WWE logic is confounding, and they had an opportunity to turn Reigns heel, but they did not take it. Let’s hope this pays them some dividends in the long run. However, we must give credit where it is due, and this segment did deliver.