WWE News: The woman involved in the Tom Phillips text message saga reveals why she went public

According to Missy, Phillips has been reprimanded by WWE.

Phillips is a colour commentator currently working for SmackDown Live

Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc recently spoke with the woman (first name is Missy) who was involved in an online affair with the voice of SmackDown Live, Tom Phillips. During the interview, she revealed the details of their relationship, how it started and why she decided to go public on the colour commentator.

As reported earlier, SmackDown’s Tom Phillips was accused of cheating on his fiancé, by Missy. She then took to Instagram to voice her allegations along with a screenshot of a series of her exchanges with Phillips.

From the moment the story broke, the play by play commentator made both his Instagram and Twitter accounts private.

During the interview, Missy revealed that she went public was to spread awareness about the wrong doings of Phillips. She also shed light on the implications that the incident has had on her life.

It’s tough for me, a lot of people are saying I tried to ruin this person’s life, but by exposing what happened with him I’m exposing myself to. Everything I did was as a single woman but I’m still putting myself out there as saying I have feelings for a person who completely lied to me from day one.

Furthermore, Missy said that she has tried reaching out to Phillips for an explanation, but she has been denied one thus far. According to her, Phillips has been reprimanded by WWE, and he became paranoid about being punished by the company.

Up till now, Phillips has refrained from commenting on the incident. But with WWE reprimanding Phillips for his actions, a public apology could soon be on its way.

The incident has certainly rocked the personal life of the colour commentator, but whether it results in him losing the job is yet to be seen. Phillips definitely adds value to WWE as his work on SmackDown and NXT has earned him a decent fan following.

We hope that Phillips has learnt his lesson and that his personal troubles do not hinder the work he is doing on SmackDown.