WWE News: This week's Raw viewership number offers glimpse into SummerSlam interest

Nicky Pags FOLLOW ANALYST News 148 // 07 Aug 2019, 21:03 IST

Brock Lesnar attacks Seth Rollins on WWE Raw

What's the story?

This week's episode of WWE Raw was the final episode of the show before this Sunday night's big SummerSlam PPV, and the event was able to rebound from last week's viewership number, reports ShowBuzz Daily.

In case you didn't know...

This week's go-home episode of WWE Raw featured final hype for SummerSlam this weekend, with Brock Lesnar attacking Seth Rollins yet again and leaving the former Universal Champion laying ahead of their title match on Sunday.

The show also featured the continuation of the Roman Reigns mystery attacker angle, with Samoa Joe actually coming to the aid of his former rival Roman Reigns.

In one of the best matches of the week, Andrade vs Rey Mysterio kicked off Raw this week with an exciting and very competitive contest.

Finally, Raw this week saw the crowning of new champions when Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross captured the WWE Women's Tag Team titles.

The heart of the matter

According to ShowBuzz Daily, this week's episode of WWE Raw averaged 2.47 million viewers, which is a sizable increase from last week's viewership average.

The first hour of the show took in 2.41 million viewers, the second hour of the show took in 2.57 million viewers, the peak amount of viewers for the episode, and the final hour of Raw dipped to 2.44 million viewers.

The show rebounded well from last week's number and was the most watched show on cable TV on Monday night.

What's next?

The numbers are yet to come in for WWE SmackDown Live this week, which was the final TV show before SummerSlam, but if Raw is any indication, there appears to be increased interest in WWE TV this week as the company heads into the big PPV this Sunday night.

