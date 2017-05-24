WWE News: This week's Monday Night RAW breaks record for lowest viewership of 2017

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW set a new record for lowest viewership of the calendar year 2017.

Monday Night RAW has seen a drop in viewership as of late.

What’s the story?

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW has reportedly broken the record for lowest viewership of the 2017 calendar year.

As per statistics provided by ShowBuzzDaily, the May 22nd episode of RAW did 2.615 million viewers overall- breaking the previous low of 2017, that was set a couple of weeks ago.

In case you didn’t know...

The post-Wrestlemania season has traditionally seen a downward trend in WWE’s viewership and ratings. This year is no different as RAW’s viewership has seen a dip following the Superstar Shake-Up a few weeks back.

The heart of the matter

The May 8th episode of Monday Night RAW drew 2.680 million viewers, whereas last week’s episode (May 15th) garnered 2.751. This week’s edition (May 22nd) saw the red-brand set a new record for lowest viewership at 2.615 million viewers overall.

The hour-by-hour breakdown of viewership for the May 22nd episode of RAW is as below:

8PM: 2.661 million viewers

9PM: 2.759 million viewers

10PM: 2.425 million viewers

The episode was headlined by a tag-team matchup that saw Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt take on Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

What’s next?

The next episode of Monday Night RAW will air on May 29th from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC. The show will reportedly feature two main events, Seth Rollins vs Roman Reigns and Finn Balor vs. Samoa Joe vs. Bray Wyatt.

Author’s take

WWE is no stranger to fighting the never-ending battle for higher viewership and ungodly ratings. Let’s face it the promotion is still very much a monopoly in the sport of professional wrestling, and as such Vince and co. wouldn’t sweat too much over a temporary drop in viewership.

After all, WWE always does- What’s Best For Business!

