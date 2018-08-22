WWE News: Three Huge Matches Confirmed For WWE Super Show-Down

The Super Show-Down will be huge!

What's the story?

WWE's huge event at Australia's Melbourne Cricket Ground just got a whole lot more interesting as three more match-ups for the event have now been revealed!

WWE has announced today that, as well as Triple H vs The Undertaker, we will see Daniel Bryan vs The Miz in a number one contender's match, John Cena will team up with Bobby Lashley to face off against Kevin Owens and Elias, and The Shield will be in action.

In case you didn't know...

WWE proved that they can put on a huge, incredibly special pay-per-views outside the United States when The Greatest Royal Rumble emanated live from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in April, and the Super Show-Down looks every bit as huge!

The venue, Melbourne Cricket Ground, has an official capacity of over 100,000 and, if sold out, the event could come close to WWE's current record attendance set at Wrestlemania 32 in Dallas, Texas when 101,763 fans were in attendance.

One match already announced for the spectacle is Triple H vs The Undertaker, which is the first time the pair have met in the ring for seven years and is being billed as the last time ever, and Shawn Michaels has also been confirmed to be part of the show, too.

Ronda Rousey, Braun Strowman, and AJ Styles are also advertised for the show.

The heart of the matter

WWE has today confirmed three huge matches for their venture to Australia today with one huge match being Daniel Bryan going one-on-one with The Miz for a future shot at the WWE Championship at the WWE Super Show-Down at the MCG in what promises to be an incredible match - particularly given the pair's history. The fact that it's a number one contender's match just makes it so much more exciting!

The pair's rivalry will hit new heights Down Under

John Cena's previously announced match with Kevin Owens is now a tag team affair, with Bobby Lashley teaming with the 16-time World Champion to take on The Prizefighter and Elias.

This tag team match will be huge

John Cena took to Facebook to hype the match - and a new move he's been teasing for the event - while showing off his new physique.

And if that wasn't enough, The newly reformed Shield will be in action as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose team up. Their opponents (if it's more than one person, ahem) have not yet been announced.

The Shield are in action

What's next?

WWE's Super Show-Down takes place October 6th, live from the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.

We'll keep you posted with more details about the event as we get them.

Who would you like to see The Shield face off against at the Super Show-Down? And who else would you like to see in action? Let us know in the comments.

