WWE News: 3 Money in the Bank qualifying matches confirmed for next week's RAW

Next week's episode of RAW is set for three entertaining MITB qualifying matches!

All three matches will be contested for the first-time ever!

The 2020 Money in the Bank PPV

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, WWE is still going strong and currently has no plans in canceling this year's Money in the Bank PPV event. The event which will feature both the men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 10.

It has been confirmed that on next week's episode of Monday Night RAW, three qualifying matches will take place for the Money in the Bank ladder match. The news was broken on tonight's episode of RAW by MVP on his backstage edition of The VIP Lounge.

All three matches will be first-time encounters between the Superstars. Rey Mysterio will take on Murphy, Aleister Black will take on the newest recruit from NXT, Austin Theory and MVP too will square off against Apollo Crews.

The Money in the Bank ladder match

The Money in the Bank ladder match is one of the most unique matches in WWE. It features multiple Superstars competing against each other in order to climb a ladder and grab a briefcase that will be suspended high above them.

The briefcase will contain a contract that guarantees its owner a World Championship title opportunity at any given time. The match was created by Chris Jericho in 2005 and was contested for the first time at WrestleMania 21 which was won by Edge.

Beginning in 2010, the match was removed from the Show of Shows and got its own PPV. Starting in 2017, the female Superstars got their own version which was won by Carmella.