WWE News: 3 more top stars added to the Royal Rumble match

Jeff Hardy is in The Rumble

What's the story?

From WWE's latest Live Event in Greensboro, North Carolina, three more Superstars in Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, and former United States Champion, Jeff Hardy were all confirmed for the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV.

In case you didn't know...

Over the recent weeks on SmackDown Live, Mandy Rose has been engaged in a heated feud with former SmackDown Women's Champion, Naomi after flirting with her husband Jimmy Uso over recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Rose's tag partner Sonya Deville has been focusing on her singles career rather and has already won over the WWE Universe, thanks to her performances in recent weeks on the blue brand.

Former United States Champion, Jeff Hardy, on the other hand, has been feuding with Samoa Joe on SmackDown Live.

The heart of the matter

During tonight's WWE Live Event in Greensboro, the duo of Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville officially announced their entry into the second annual 30-woman Royal Rumble Match, which takes place later this month.

Rose and Deville confirmed their participation during a backstage promo, which you can check out below and the two ladies now join the likes of Sasha Banks, Natalya, Bayley, Ember Moon, and Carmella as well into the 30-woman Rumble Match.

Jeff Hardy, on the other hand, vowed to delete 29 other Superstars and promised to move on to WrestleMania 35, in order to once again fulfil his dream of winning the WWE Championship, as he officially announced his entry into this year's 30-man Royal Rumble Match.

Just down the road from The Hardy Complex, what better place than #WWEGreensboro for @JEFFHARDYBRAND to officially enter the #RoyalRumble! pic.twitter.com/F8ovmuf1Fb — WWE (@WWE) January 6, 2019

What's next?

The 2019 Royal Rumble pay-per-view takes place on the 27th of January from the Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona and so far several title matches have been officially confirmed for the show, with the inclusion of Brock Lesnar vs Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship and a rematch between Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles for the WWE Championship.

Elsewhere, Cruiserweight Champion, Buddy Murphy is also expected to defend his title on the show and new SmackDown Women's Champion, Asuka will either defend her strap against Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, or Carmella.

