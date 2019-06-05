WWE News: Title changes hands on SmackDown Live in an unconventional way

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.17K // 05 Jun 2019, 06:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

It wasn't a good night for R-Truth, who found out seconds before his match that he was defending his title tonight

What's the story?

R-Truth has managed to escape each week with the 24/7 Championship since the night it was introduced to the WWE weeks ago. Tonight, though, he had to defend the title in an actual match.

In case you didn't know...

On tonight's SmackDown Live, R-Truth was forced to defend the 24/7 Championship in a Lumberjack Match. According to the rules, none of the Superstars outside of the ring were allowed to pin the champion until the match was over.

Truth faced off against Elias, the man who captured the title from Truth last week before being pinned again before SmackDown ended.

Tonight, the veteran walked into the match as a 3-time champion, managing to both lose and win the title over the weekend, being pinned and then pinning former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

The heart of the matter

R-Truth was tossed outside by Elias almost immediately, where he was beaten by several lumberjacks. After being tossed back in, he was easily pinned by Elias, giving the Drifter his second title reign.

Just like last week, his run with the championship didn't last long. He managed to escape a ring full of lumberjacks, but was met by R-Truth, who chased him under the ring with a referee following. Seconds later, the ref and Truth crawled out as a bell rang, signifying that he was now a four-time 24/7 Champion.

Advertisement

What's next?

R-Truth has managed to once again escape SmackDown Live with the 24/7 Championship over his shoulder.

Sadly, he won't be able to rest, as his challengers won't be far behind him. We'll more than likely get a defense or two this week, so be sure to stay tuned to WWE's social media accounts so you don't miss out on any great action!