WWE News: Title match and segment between Rusev and Lana announced for upcoming RAW

With a title match and Rusev-Lana segment already announced, the go-home RAW for WWE TLC is shaping up to be a stacked show. On the recently-concluded episode of SmackDown, WWE confirmed that Rey Mysterio is set to defend the United States Championship in a rematch against AJ Styles on Monday Night RAW, and it will also feature Rusev and Lana officializing their divorce.

Two weeks ago on RAW, AJ Styles was supposed to face Humberto Carrillo for the United States Championship. However, the match never took place as The O.C decimated Carrillo on his way to the ring. Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre, and Randy Orton then fought in a Fatal 4-Way match to determine the new challenger for Styles.

Mysterio won that match and with some help from The Viper, he would also defeat AJ Styles for the United States Championship. Now that he has a rematch for the title, it will be interesting to see if The Phenomenal One can bounce back or not.

Will Randy Orton strike once again? We will get the answer on WWE RAW.

Rusev, Bobby Lashley and Lana are involved in one of the most controversial storylines of recent times. After weeks of blaming each other, Rusev and Lana filed for their divorce. According to WWE, the divorce is set to be made official on the upcoming episode of RAW when Lana and Rusev once again share the ring.

It remains to be seen how Lana's boyfriend, Bobby Lashley, reacts to the development.