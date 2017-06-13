WWE News: Title match announced for Great Balls of Fire

The Cruiserweight Championship will be on the line at GBOF!

A new title match has been added to the PPV

What’s the story?

It was announced on Monday Night RAW that WWE Superstar and current Cruiserweight Champion Neville will be defending his championship in a title match at Great Balls of Fire. His opponent for the PPV hasn’t been announced yet but it is being implied and speculated that the challenger might be Japanese Superstar Akira Tozawa.

In case you didn’t know...

Great Balls of Fire is a RAW-exclusive Pay Per View that is being held on the 9th of July, 2017. The only other match that has been announced for the card as of yet is Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe, which will be a title match for the WWE Universal Championship.

Neville recently defended his Cruiserweight Championship on an episode of 205 Live when went up against TJP (formerly known as TJ Perkins). Neville defeated TJP in their match to retain the championship.

Prior to this, Neville defended his championship in a Submission match at the Extreme Rules Pay Per View on June 4th, 2017 against Austin Aries.

The heart of the matter

It was announced on Monday Night RAW that Neville would defend the Cruiserweight Championship at Great Balls of Fire. However, an opponent for him wasn’t announced. It is being said (and implied by the WWE) however, that Akira Tozawa may be next in line for a shot at the gold.

The Japanese Superstar Akira Tozawa has been embroiled in a feud with Brian Kendrick ever since debuting on the 205 Live brand and this might be the right time for him to step up and take a shot at the championship.

However, TJP and Austin Aries are still viable contenders for the championship and Tozawa isn’t currently in a program with Neville, so if they are to face off, then the WWE will have to build up their feud adequately for the next month.

What’s next?

Neville’s feud against Austin Aries looks to be far from over and his match against TJP couldn’t possibly have been a one-off matter either. The competitors may just be put in a match with more than two opponents at the Pay Per View or the challenger might be decided in a #1 Contenders match prior to the PPV itself.

Tomorrow’s edition of 205 Live will hopefully make things clearer.

Author’s take

Neville has been demolishing every challenge in his path, week in and week out. The “King of Cruiserweights” is certainly pulling the weight of his name and it would be no surprise to see him conquer Tozawa too, were the match to happen.

It would probably take a Herculean effort from the likes of Austin Aries or a new entrant in the division to take the title off of him. It’s still great to see a solid Superstar holding the division down and I can’t wait to see Neville in title-defending action again!

