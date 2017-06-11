WWE News: Title match announced for RAW

Sheamus and Cesaro will be defending their WWE RAW Tag Team Championships against The Hardy Boyz, who will invoke their rematch clause.

The rematch is official

What’s the story?

WWE have announced that the RAW World Tag Team Championships will be on the line this Monday as reigning champions Sheamus and Cesaro will defending their titles against The Hardy Boyz.

In case you didn’t know...

The Hardy Boyz lost their RAW World Tag Team Championships to the team of Sheamus and Cesaro at WWE’s Extreme Rules 2017 Pay-Per-View. The teams fought inside a Steel Cage with the titles on the line in a gruelling 15-minute match that saw Sheamus and Cesaro emerge victoriously.

Matt and Jeff Hardy did not feature on RAW the next night and Sheamus had made light of their absence by stating:

“The Hardyz are sitting at home, licking their wounds — Jeff gluing in his false tooth — just dreaming about their rematch.”

The heart of the matter

As per WWE’s stipulation for championship matches, if a defending champion loses their title, they’re automatically entitled to the “rematch clause” wherein they can challenge the new champions to a title match.

The Hardy Boyz were absent from the 5th June edition of RAW following their Extreme Rules defeat on 4th June, but it appears that they’ve chosen to now exercise the clause and will be getting their rematch on the upcoming edition of RAW.

Although the Extreme Rules title match was held inside a Steel Cage, no extra stipulations have been announced for the rematch as of yet and at the time of this writing, it appears that the match will be a simple tag team match with the titles on the line.

What’s next?

The rematch between Hardy Boyz and reigning WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro will take place on the 12th June 2017 edition of Monday Night RAW, which will be held at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Los Angeles.

Author’s take

While the “rematch clause” is almost always used by former champions to get another shot at the title that they just lost, the result of the rematches doesn’t often go their way. Most title reigns that begin on Pay Per Views seem to carry on for at least a few weeks, and this rematch may not be an exception.

Although I really enjoyed The Hardy Boyz as champions, I personally feel that them not holding the titles anymore might just be what could drive them towards being “Broken” again.

A fan can dream!

