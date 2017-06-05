WWE News: Reby Hardy teases the return of Broken Matt Hardy

Reby Hardy continues to tease the return of Broken Matt Hardy.

by Jeremy Bennett News 05 Jun 2017, 23:21 IST

Has the tag team title loss BROKEN Matt Hardy?

What’s the story?

At Extreme Rules, The Hardy Boyz lost the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships to Cesaro and Sheamus. Both teams were attempting to escape the cage and hit the floor first to win, and the Hardyz lost by mere seconds.

After the match, Reby Hardy teased the return of Broken Matt Hardy once again. Here is her tweet:

What will arrive first ? The new baby or the new fridge ?



Will my water end up #BROKEN before @MATTHARDYBRAND is ?



Stay tuned. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) June 5, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

There has been a struggle between Anthem / Impact Wrestling and Matt Hardy over the broken character. Each side claims they are the rightful owners of the gimmick, and there was a very public squabble back and forth on Twitter.

The heart of the matter

The second child for Reby and Matt is due any day now, and Matt will take a couple of weeks off from the WWE at that time. During that time off, they could elevate Jeff into the Intercontinental Championship picture against The Miz to start the split of the brothers.

There is speculation that Matt will come back to the WWE broken and blame Jeff for the tag title loss due to his high-flying risks. Since both Hardy’s can draw money and sell merchandise as singles competitors, now could be the time to start the broken process now that they no longer hold the tag gold.

However, it is also important to note that there is no indication that the WWE have secured the rights to the broken characters.

What’s next?

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night Raw will show the aftermath of last night’s Extreme Rules. It is possible that there could be a tag title rematch where the Hardy’s lose, and it could start to transform Matt into his Broken alter-ego.

Author’s take

I think now is as good of a time as any to introduce the Broken Matt Hardy character and split him and Jeff off. They had the great two-month nostalgia run, and now it is time for the real creative genius of both Matt and Jeff to come out.

