WWE News: Titus O'Neil issues huge statement regarding Hulk Hogan's WWE status

Titus clears up a few things

What’s the story?

This weekend, Hulk Hogan was reinstated to the WWE Hall of Fame after a three year absence and, as a result, it was rumoured that a lot of WWE's black Superstars weren't happy about the potential return of the Hulkster after his racist outburst saw WWE seemingly cut all ties with one of their landmark names.

Well, after a series of rumours emerged about Titus O'Neil walking out of Extreme Rules due to Hulk Hogan's appearance backstage, and after New Day released a statement, O'Neil has finally taken to Twitter to clear up a few things AND speak about his feelings about Hogan's appearance.

In case you didn’t know…

Titus O’Neil is a man of many talents. A former pro-football player turned wrestler, who's competed in WWE since 2009, the former WWE Tag Team Champion is regarded as one of the veterans in the WWE locker room today, but is equally renowned for his philanthropy.

Titus recently paying for more than 2,000 underprivileged kids to go to the cinema and see Marvel's Black Panther. O'Neil is a HUGE advocate for equality and is a true role model in every sense of the word.

While Titus Worldwide is one of Raw's more 'entertaining' teams and not receiving an in-ring push as such, Titus is all business when it comes to equal rights and showing respect to everyone.

“People invested in me when they had nothing to gain in return. Everyday is an opportunity to return the favor for others.” pic.twitter.com/RqgGuIalJP — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) February 8, 2018

The heart of the matter

After publicly agreeing with The New Day's statement earlier and throwing out some hints, Titus O'Neil finally opened up about this weekend's events and his feelings towards Hulk Hogan working with WWE in the future today in a no-holds-barred statement on Twitter.

In the statement, Titus addresses Hulk only by his real name, Terry Bollea, and confirms exactly what went down on Sunday. Titus, like New Day, speaks of having no issue with Hogan being reinstated, but rather takes exception to the ingenuity of the apology and question's Hogan's remorse.

The statement in full, transcribed from O'Neil's tweet, reads:

To my gracious fans and the WWE Universe.

The reports and rumors concerning my boycotting "Extreme Rules" in Pittsburgh is false and inaccurate. I was not scheduled to attend or be a participant in the "Extreme Rules" match/production and was otherwise not booked for the show.

The talent present in Pittsburgh, which I was a part of, was asked to attend a mandatory meeting in which Mr. Terry Bollea addressed everyone and informed the same that he would be reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame. At no point during, after or otherwise did I make a scene concerning Mr. Bollea's communication to the talent. In addition, let it be known that I did not refuse to shake Mr. Bollea's hand; we did not have any type of one-on-one interaction whatsoever that would or did necessitate any exchange between us individually.

Titus didn't hold back

O'Neil then goes on to speak about the actual reinstatement of Hulk Hogan, and his feelings on Hulkster getting a second chance.

As to the reinstatement of Mr Bollea, I can only communicate that I am a proponent of second and even third chances for individuals that show true remorse, acknowledgement of wrongdoing, fulfil their punishment, if applicable, and otherwise put forth sincere efforts to correct the issues.

Unfortunately, I must echo the sentiment and dissatisfaction expressed by many of my fellow contemporaries concerning Mr. Bollea's apology and its lack of true contrition, remorse and desire to change. Mr Bollea's apology "that he did not know he was being recorded" is not remorse for the hateful and violent utterances he made which reprise language that has caused violence against blacks and minorities for centuries.

Hogan is a "hero" to many

O'Neil then praises Hogan's stature as a "hero" and an "icon", not to mention a "role model" to many, but says he hopes Hogan has a change of tact and can apologise for the language used, rather than just being caught.

I stand firm in my position that Mr. Bollea is entitled to reinstatement; he was and is a role model, hero and icon to countless people. I hope that Mr. Bollea's missteps in communicating to the WWE talent in Pittsburgh are not repeated to his fans and I expect that he shall pursue and agenda that clearly communicates to all third parties that his language was inappropriate, wrong and should not be tolerated in a civilized and inclusive society.

The former Tag Team Champion then speaks about his own focus of being a role model to his own children and young black children, too.

As the father of two young black men, I have spent their entire life and the majority of my adult life with a singular focus; being a role model for my children and young black boys and girls. I take tremendous pride in my charity work and the community outreach programs that I have fostered via the platform I have been given. I teach my sons love and tolerance for everybody, but I also teach them to operate in truth and respect.

Titus then signs off with a message of positivity, in the immensely diplomatic and respectful way he seemingly always conducts himself with.

I hope this clears up any confusion. I, like New Day, will continue to use my platform to positively affect, entertain, embrace, celebrate and love people from all backgrounds both inside and outside of the WWE Universe.

Sincerely,

Thaddeus Bullard aka WWE SuperStar "Titus Oneil"

The statement, as above, was posted on Titus' Twitter page.

Several WWE Superstars have supported O'Neil's statement, too.

Former WWE Superstar Hurricane also had some warm words for O'Neil.

As always @TitusONeilWWE my friend, you are a beacon of respect. https://t.co/C15z6QoU4A — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) July 18, 2018

What’s next?

Titus O’Neil is currently a part of the RAW brand, appearing alongside Apollo Crews and Dana Brooke as part of Titus Worldwide.

He continues to be a role model to many outside of the ring, and his immensely well-written statement is a testament to the kind of character Thaddeus Bullard is outwith the character he performs inside the ring as.

