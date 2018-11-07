WWE News: Titus O'Neil Speaks Out On Hulk Hogan Returning To WWE

Titus clears up a few things

What's the story?

Last week, Hulk Hogan finally returned to WWE after months of speculation when he opened WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. There's been much controversy surrounding the Hulkster's return, though, after he was released for using racially insensitive language.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Titus O'Neil has opened up about Hogan's return.

In case you didn't know...

In a statement back in July, Titus O'Neil spoke of a mandatory meeting where Hogan would address the WWE talent, referring to him as Terry Bollea, Hogan's real name.

I stand firm in my position that Mr. Bollea is entitled to reinstatement; he was and is a role model, hero and icon to countless people. I hope that Mr. Bollea's missteps in communicating to the WWE talent in Pittsburgh are not repeated to his fans and I expect that he shall pursue and agenda that clearly communicates to all third parties that his language was inappropriate, wrong and should not be tolerated in a civilized and inclusive society.

The full statement is below.

Hulk Hogan made his WWE return when he hosted Crown Jewel earlier this month after being released from WWE and suspended from the Hall of Fame over three years ago.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with Sky Sports, Titus O'Neil opened up about Hogan's return. O'Neil had previously issued a statement on a potential return for Hulk, but has now said he would welcome a dialogue with Hulk Hogan, but that he wouldn't be the one to initiate it.

"I would welcome a conversation with him"



We spoke exclusively to @TitusONeilWWE about the return of @HulkHogan to the WWE, who said he has no ill will to Hogan and would welcome a conversation with him.



Read the full story here: https://t.co/n0t072Rhix pic.twitter.com/pnw9tSp71x — Sky Sports WWE (@SkySportsWWE) November 7, 2018

On Hogan's return, Titus told Sky Sports:

It's not my decision who goes where, I support whatever decision the company goes with but at the same time we are all independent thinkers; I have no ill will towards Hulk Hogan whatsoever.

O'Neil spoke of Hogan's stature when it comes to WWE history, stating that he will "embrace" Hogan.

He's a part of the WWE family and as a part of the WWE family we embrace him and we'll make whatever we have to work, work. At the end of the day we're all entertainers, we're not politicians, we're not advocates for one thing or another unless we choose to be and there's not been one entertainer in the history of WWE who has been at a higher level of WWE than Hulk Hogan.

Titus also spoke about why Hogan was brought back for Saudi Arabia.

Him going over to Saudi Arabia was a decision that was made solely on the basis of being entertaining and I know the princes and the fans over there ate it up. They wanted him over there before too and it was good for the fans there to see him and for him to get that rush of the crowd.

What's next?

Well, who knows when we'll see Hulk Hogan next. We'll keep you updated.

Would you like to see Hogan have another run in WWE? Let us know in the comments.