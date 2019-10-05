WWE News: Tom Phillips' new role revealed

Tom Phillips has a new role

WWE recently revealed that, as well as a WWE Draft, an announce team shake-up would be taking place as three all-new teams were announced for RAW, SmackDown and NXT. With new names taking their seats behind the booths, one man seemingly lost in the shuffle and removed from his commentary role was Tom Phillips.

Well, Phillips seems to have a new role in WWE - as the lead announcer for NXT UK!

Phillips has taken his seat behind the announce desk at tonight's NXT UK tapings in Brentwood, Essex, alongside Nigel McGuinness - replacing Vic Joseph in the role, who has moved to RAW.

Commentator Shake-up!

The new announce tables have a very fresh look about them, with Vic Joseph being joined on RAW by Dio Maddin of 205 Live, and Jerry "The King" Lawler being confirmed for a temporary role on the red brand.

Meanwhile, Michael Cole moves back to SmackDown, where he's joined by his former RAW colleagues Corey Graves and Renee Young - although the latter is listed as a "special contributor" which hints that it may, more often than not, be a two-man booth.

On NXT, Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness, and Beth Phoenix are the voices of the black and gold.

Tom Phillips - a man of many talents

Phillips has worked with WWE since 2012, conducting backstage interviews for the WWE App on RAW, while growing into the role of lead announcer on Superstars, Main Event, and SmackDown.

The 30-year-old was also the "Social Media Lounge" host on all WWE pay-per-view pre-shows, until 2017, when Charly Caruso took over from him.

Recently, Phillips would also relinquish his roles on NXT and 205 Live, focusing solely on commentary for the SmackDown.

