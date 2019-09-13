WWE Rumors: New announce teams for Raw and SmackDown Live revealed

Michael Cole

New announce teams coming for WWE Raw and SmackDown Live

WWE is gearing up for SmackDown Live to make the move to FOX Sports on October 4th, as the show will join FOX's lineup of sports programming, which includes the NFL and college football.

With SmackDown changing networks, changes are expected to come to both brands as not only SmackDown prepares to move to FOX Sports, but NXT prepares to move to the USA Network next week.

Another roster draft is expected to take place in the coming months which will lock down firm rosters across the Raw, SmackDown and NXT brands.

In addition to roster changes taking place, the announce teams on Raw and SmackDown are also set to be modified, with the two-man booth reportedly returning to Raw and SmackDown, per an earlier report.

Corey Graves no longer pulling double duty

According to the WrestleVotes Twitter account, Corey Graves will no longer be pulling double duty on both Raw and SmackDown, and it appears he will anchor up the blue brand on FOX Sports alongside Michael Cole.

As it pertains to Raw, it looks like the Monday night "flagship" show will feature Vic Joseph leading the announce team doing play-by-play, leaving names such as Renee Young, Byron Saxton and Tom Phillips as available partners for Joseph.

The plans as of now for the new announce teams include Michael Cole heading to SmackDown on FOX. I’m also told Vic Joseph is set to become the lead man on Monday Night RAW. Not set in stone, as nothing is with WWE, but this is their working idea. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 11, 2019

Relaxing everyone, Corey Graves is not retiring. However, the plan as of this Tuesday was that he is moving to SmackDown on FOX along with Michael Cole. And he will only appear on SD. No more double duty for Graves. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 12, 2019

As for NXT, there has been no word as to whether or not the Wednesday night brand will undergo announce team changes, nor has it been announced whether or not the NXT announce team will be reduced to two people. As of now, the NXT announce team features Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness and Beth Phoenix, and should the Raw and SmackDown announce teams be cut to two announcers per show, there will be announcers left without a role on the main roster broadcasts.

