Tommaso Ciampa issues a message after WWE NXT: New Year's Evil

WWE Superstar Tommaso Ciampa shared a message after his time at the top of the ladder ended on NXT: New Year's Evil. Bron Breakker defeated him to win the NXT title in the main event of the special episode.

This week's edition of NXT saw the landscape of the brand change as Bron won the NXT Championship after forcing Ciampa to submit to the Steiner Recliner. Breakker embraced Rick Steiner in the ring following his big win after the episode went off the air.

Tommaso Ciampa is one of the last remaining pillars of the former Black and Gold brand. The two-time NXT Champion shared his love for the promotion as he took to Twitter after his loss. The Blackheart posted an image of himself with black and gold heart emoticons.

What's next for Tommaso Ciampa in WWE?

Tommaso Ciampa has been one of the most loyal soldiers of the NXT. While others who made the brand a household name either left or were released, Ciampa was there to hold the fort and help the newer stars get settled.

NXT 2.0 consists of stars like Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker, athletes with zero or little experience in pro wrestling. The presence of a veteran like Ciampa was vital to the brand's success, and with his loss on Tuesday, the multi-time champion established the former Rex Steiner as the new face of NXT 2.0.

While NXT 2.0 will continue to build its new stars, it is a mystery what lies ahead for Tommaso Ciampa. WWE's record with NXT stars who aren't big from a physical standpoint is not the best, so a main roster run would leave fans of The Blackheart skeptical.

The main roster is short on legitimate stars after the numerous releases over the last two years and several stars being sidelined due to injuries or COVID-19. If WWE decides to use the NXT legend to his full potential, fans could see a new star rising on the main roster.

