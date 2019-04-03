×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa opens up about his injury in emotional video with his family

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
62   //    03 Apr 2019, 22:53 IST

The NXT champ recently went under the knife
The NXT champ recently went under the knife

What's the story?

Following the news last month that Tommaso Ciampa was set to undergo severe surgery to correct a neck issue, WWE has now released a video of the former NXT Champion speaking very emotionally about his injury in a rare video.

In case you didn't know...

Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano had one of the hottest rivalries in wrestling history over the past year and change that saw the pair rip each other apart before reuniting as DIY.

WWE recently confirmed Tommaso Ciampa would undergo neck surgery.

Following a medical evaluation today, Ciampa has been scheduled for an anterior cervical fusion.

Tommaso then went under the knife as scheduled to repair his neck injury and, while they delivered no update on the injury, they did release some pretty graphic pictures. One of the pre-surgery images is below, while more graphic photos can be seen here.

The Champ shows off his un-scarred neck before the procedure
The Champ shows off his un-scarred neck before the procedure

The heart of the matter

Just this week, Ciampa confirmed he was "on borrowed time" before teasing "to be continued" in a post-surgery statement, and now WWE have released a video of the former NXT Champion undergoing surgery - but looking nothing like the cold, callous heel we're used to.

In some heartwarming and equally heartbreaking footage, we see a completely different side to Blackheart.

Advertisement

What's next?

Ciampa has been ruled out of TakeOver, relinquishing the NXT Championship due to his surgery and subsequent recovery, with no news on when we may see him back in the ring.

We'll keep you updated with more as and when we get it.

We here at Sportskeeda wish Tommaso Ciampa all the best with his recovery from injury and surgery, and hope he can make it back to the ring soon!

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE NXT Tommaso Ciampa
Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
Gary Cassidy is a freelance journalist from Glasgow, Scotland, specialising in professional wrestling with Sportskeeda. Gary has ten years' writing experience and a 2:1 Honours degree, and is also a subtitler working on both live and prerecorded broadcast for television channels across the UK, USA and Australia.
WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa reacts on relinquishing the NXT Championship
RELATED STORY
Rating 5 best candidates to win NXT Championship from Tommaso Ciampa
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Top NXT star reportedly dealing with injury
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Johnny Gargano talks about WWE rejecting him in 2015
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE releases graphic photos of Tommaso Ciampa's surgery
RELATED STORY
Predicting Tommaso Ciampa and Aleister Black main roster run
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa reunite at NXT TakeOver: Phoenix 
RELATED STORY
WWE: Every NXT Champion Ranked
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE confirms serious surgery for current champion
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa reveals the chilling warning doctors gave him after latest injury
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us