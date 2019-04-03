WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa opens up about his injury in emotional video with his family

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 62 // 03 Apr 2019, 22:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The NXT champ recently went under the knife

What's the story?

Following the news last month that Tommaso Ciampa was set to undergo severe surgery to correct a neck issue, WWE has now released a video of the former NXT Champion speaking very emotionally about his injury in a rare video.

In case you didn't know...

Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano had one of the hottest rivalries in wrestling history over the past year and change that saw the pair rip each other apart before reuniting as DIY.

WWE recently confirmed Tommaso Ciampa would undergo neck surgery.

Following a medical evaluation today, Ciampa has been scheduled for an anterior cervical fusion.

Tommaso then went under the knife as scheduled to repair his neck injury and, while they delivered no update on the injury, they did release some pretty graphic pictures. One of the pre-surgery images is below, while more graphic photos can be seen here.

The Champ shows off his un-scarred neck before the procedure

The heart of the matter

Just this week, Ciampa confirmed he was "on borrowed time" before teasing "to be continued" in a post-surgery statement, and now WWE have released a video of the former NXT Champion undergoing surgery - but looking nothing like the cold, callous heel we're used to.

In some heartwarming and equally heartbreaking footage, we see a completely different side to Blackheart.

Advertisement

What's next?

Ciampa has been ruled out of TakeOver, relinquishing the NXT Championship due to his surgery and subsequent recovery, with no news on when we may see him back in the ring.

We'll keep you updated with more as and when we get it.

We here at Sportskeeda wish Tommaso Ciampa all the best with his recovery from injury and surgery, and hope he can make it back to the ring soon!

Advertisement