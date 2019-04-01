×
WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa reveals the chilling warning doctors gave him after latest injury

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
484   //    01 Apr 2019, 21:10 IST

Tommaso Ciampa could be on
Tommaso Ciampa could be on "borrowed time"

What's the story?

Tommaso Ciampa was forced to relinquish the WWE NXT Championship just ahead of his title defence at NXT TakeOver: New York which takes place later this week. Ciampa gave fans an update on his mindset on Twitter as reflected on the last couple of years of his career.

In case you didn't know...

Tommaso Ciampa was supposed to face Johny Gargano at NXT TakeOver: New York for Ciampa's NXT Championship. Ciampa and Gargano had also made their RAW and SmackDown debuts in the recent past.

However, Ciampa was forced to drop the NXT Championship after he aggravated a back injury and was forced to have surgery, leaving the storyline between Gargano and Ciampa unfinished for now. Gargano now faces Adam Cole for the vacant NXT Championship.

5 Twists for WWE RAW - Huge stipulation for Mania main-event, Lesnar to "injure" Rollins?

The heart of the matter

After his latest setback, an emotional Tommaso Ciampa reflected on the last couple of years on Twitter. He also revealed how his doctor had given him a chilling warning in March, telling him that he was on "borrowed time" if he chooses to return to the ring:

“In May of 2017 they told me that no one has ever had 3 major surgeries in a 12 week span and returned at a competitive level.
I returned to the most successful run of my career.
This week I should be preparing to walk into the main even of TakeOver: New York on WrestleMania weekend as the NXT Champion. This match meant more to me than anyone will ever understand.
The opportunity was taken away from me.
In March 2019 they told me that if I return then I will be on borrowed time.
To be continued…"

What's next?

Tommaso Ciampa will be out for a long time. He is unlikely to return this calendar year.

