WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa returns to NXT, confronts Champion

Tommaso Ciampa is back to take what belongs to him!

The third live episode of WWE NXT unfolded countless surprises and made up for the one-hour telecast during the last two weeks. To end an action-packed episode, Tommaso Ciampa made his much-awaited return and confronted the current NXT Champion, Adam Cole.

Former NXT Champion, Ciampa was last seen inside the squared circle back in February 2019. In the following month, he was forced to relinquish his title owing to a serious neck injury that he sustained at the beginning of the year.

Main roster debut, injury, and return to NXT

Ciampa made his main roster debut on RAW in February 2019 alongside his NXT comrades Johnny Gargano, Aleister Black and Ricochet. He teamed up with Gargano to take on the likes of The Revival and The Bar.

Both Ciampa and Gargano were enjoying a good run before all plans were derailed owing to his unfortunate injury. As per reports, he had to undergo neck surgery and spend a lot of time away from the action for complete recovery.

In the process, Ciampa had to give up his title. After waiting for months, we finally received an update during the NXT press event when Triple H confirmed that Ciampa is en route to a speedy recovery.

The former Champion himself was keen on coming back for his title. When asked if he would choose the red brand or the blue brand, Ciampa ensured that the entire WWE Universe is aware of his intentions.

He was quoted saying,

“I don’t know if people think I’m going to RAW or SmackDown, but here’s a spoiler, I’m not. I’m going to NXT. If someone tells me anything else, I’m answering them with a no. I bleed black and gold. NXT is home. And I have unfinished business there.”

Now that Ciampa is back, his eyes are set on the Championship that belonged to him and he is expected to feud with Cole for the gold. He walked up to the Undisputed Era member and stared at the title to close the show. Classic Ciampa!

Now that these two are expected to go toe-to-toe in the coming weeks, can Cole continue to defend his title?

