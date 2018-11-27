WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa takes a dig at two top WWE Superstars

Brandon Ewing FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 1.22K // 27 Nov 2018, 00:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tommaso Ciampa proudly holds up the NXT Championship in his title defense at NXT TakeOver: War Games II

What's the story?

NXT Superstar and reigning NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa wasted no time in taking to Twitter and "shooting" hard on two major WWE Superstars. Looks like there will be no open challenges made from our NXT Champion in the near future, according to Ciampa.

In case you didn't know...

Tommaso Ciampa is a former NXT Tag Team Champion with former friend and rival, Johnny Gargano as a part of "D.i.Y.". Ciampa became the NXT Champion by defeating Aleister Black, with an unwanted assist by Johnny Gargano, to capture the NXT Championship. He is the current reigning and defending NXT Champion, coming off the heels of a historic title defense at NXT TakeOver: War Games II when he successfully defended his championship against Velveteen Dream.

The match was critically acclaimed to be (arguably) the best match of the night, aside from the War Games match-up that ended the show.

The heart of the matter

Seth Rollins recently threw out an open challenge to any WWE Superstar for a match tonight on Monday Night RAW for his WWE Intercontinental Championship. John Cena has done the same in the past for the United States Championship title.

This gave our NXT Champion a golden opportunity to throw in some "worked shoot style" shots at Rollins and Cena on his Twitter page.

Cena had the US Title Open Challenge.



Rollins has the IC Title Open Challenge.



CIAMPA does not, nor will he ever, offer an NXT Title Open Challenge.



My NXT Title is the most coveted Title in sports entertainment. You want a shot at The Champ, earn it.#ZeroParticipationAwards — BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) November 26, 2018

What's next?

Having successfully defended his NXT Championship against Velveteen Dream, what's next for Tommaso Ciampa? Could we see a rematch between him and Aleister Black in the near future? How about another rematch between Ciampa and Velveteen Dream? We can't rule out Johnny Gargano either. No matter which direction Ciampa goes, you know it will be a historic battle for the ages.