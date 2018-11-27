WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa takes a dig at two top WWE Superstars
What's the story?
NXT Superstar and reigning NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa wasted no time in taking to Twitter and "shooting" hard on two major WWE Superstars. Looks like there will be no open challenges made from our NXT Champion in the near future, according to Ciampa.
In case you didn't know...
Tommaso Ciampa is a former NXT Tag Team Champion with former friend and rival, Johnny Gargano as a part of "D.i.Y.". Ciampa became the NXT Champion by defeating Aleister Black, with an unwanted assist by Johnny Gargano, to capture the NXT Championship. He is the current reigning and defending NXT Champion, coming off the heels of a historic title defense at NXT TakeOver: War Games II when he successfully defended his championship against Velveteen Dream.
The match was critically acclaimed to be (arguably) the best match of the night, aside from the War Games match-up that ended the show.
The heart of the matter
Seth Rollins recently threw out an open challenge to any WWE Superstar for a match tonight on Monday Night RAW for his WWE Intercontinental Championship. John Cena has done the same in the past for the United States Championship title.
This gave our NXT Champion a golden opportunity to throw in some "worked shoot style" shots at Rollins and Cena on his Twitter page.
What's next?
Having successfully defended his NXT Championship against Velveteen Dream, what's next for Tommaso Ciampa? Could we see a rematch between him and Aleister Black in the near future? How about another rematch between Ciampa and Velveteen Dream? We can't rule out Johnny Gargano either. No matter which direction Ciampa goes, you know it will be a historic battle for the ages.