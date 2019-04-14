WWE News: Tony Schiavone on why he knew Vince McMahon would buy WCW

Vince McMahon about to go off on Eric Bischoff

WCW announcer Tony Schiavone recently spoke with WWE Hall of Famer Edge and his former tag team partner, Christian, on "E&C's Pod of Awesomeness".

Schiavone opened up about why he felt Vince McMahon would win the Monday Night Wars, explaining that Vince was running a Wrestling company, while WCW was handled by a TV corporation.

Schiavone was the voice of WCW throughout the Monday Night Wars. Tony's constant jibes at WWE and the fact that he used to reveal Raw results didn't help matters for him when WCW folded.

Schiavone went into great detail while talking to Edge and Christian on why he knew from the very beginning that McMahon was going to win in the end.

According to Schiavone, there was a huge difference between how WWE and WCW were being operated. Vince McMahon ran a wrestling company, while WCW was a promotion under the banner of a TV company.

Here's the thing, that's the difference between Vince McMahon running a wrestling company and us working for a television company! I always knew if there was going to be a winner in the war, it was going to be Vince McMahon because it was his company. The buck stopped with him. And we had to answer to a television company and they didn't care.

Schiavone is currently the lead anouncer for Major League Wrestling. McMahon, on the other hand, has turned his company into one of the most recognizable brands in the world, with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon all set to take the helm and work towards making WWE an even bigger corporation than Vince had ever imagined.

