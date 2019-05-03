WWE News: Top champion explains downside of having part-time champions

Lesnar and Rousey

What's the story?

WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins recently spoke with The Independent on a variety of topics.

Rollins stated that part-time champions hurt the business by not appearing on Live Events.

In case you didn't know...

Seth Rollins won this year's Royal Rumble match and bagged a shot at Brock Lesnar's Universal Title. The Beastslayer managed to stay true to his promise at WrestleMania 35 when he defeated Lesnar in the opening match of the night. Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen since on WWE TV.

The Superstar Shake-Up brought in AJ Styles on Monday nights, which led to him securing a title shot at the upcoming PPV, Money In The Bank, in what many are dubbing as a dream match.

The heart of the matter

While talking with The Independent, Rollins touched upon the topic of part-time champions, and how they affect business.

Rollins stated that although it was entertaining to see Brock Lesnar dominate the WWE main event scene for two years, and Ronda Rousey doing the same since the past one year, they don't work Live Events.

Rollins added that champions like himself, Kofi Kingston, and Becky Lynch appear regularly on live events and house shows, and it makes for an amazing experience if you're a fan who pays for the ticket to watch the champions in action.

To have a reliable talent like myself, Becky Lynch, or Kofi Kingston, who are going to be at all of those live events with their championships; that just adds something extra. From a fans perspective, if you’re buying a ticket and you get to see the champion, that’s always a great story to tell. When I was a kid and went to WWE events, it was all about seeing whoever was on top, whether that was Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart of Shawn Michaels – they were always there with their title. It made for an incredible experience from a youngsters’ perspective.

What's next?

Seth Rollins is all set to defend his Universal Title against AJ Styles at Money In The Bank 2019.

