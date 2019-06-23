WWE News: Top Champion recalls begging for a match in NXT

WWE NXT

What's the story?

WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently spoke with Brian Koppelman and opened up on her journey in wrestling so far.

Lynch stated that she used to lose her sleep during her early run in NXT, and once approached Bill DeMott and begged him to let her showcase her in-ring skills.

In case you didn't know...

One doesn't need to look further than Becky Lynch to realize what difference a year can make. From being in a throwaway battle royal at WrestleMania 34 to headlining and winning the main event of WrestleMania 35, Lynch's journey has been nothing but inspirational.

The path to the main event of WrestleMania wasn't an easy one for Lynch by any means. After being one of several wrestlers who turned into afterthoughts once they were moved to the main roster, Becky Lynch managed to do the unthinkable. Even though she wasn't getting opportunities on the blue show, fans were behind her like they had ever been before.

Her heel turn at Summerslam 2018 turned her into an anti-hero, which garnered her deafening cheers as she moved ahead with the character. Becky's popularity got to the point where WWE was forced to insert her into the main event of WrestleMania 35, where she pinned Ronda Rousey to win both Women's Titles.

The heart of the matter

While talking with Koppelman, Lynch reflected on her career and spoke in depth on her days in NXT. Becky stated that NXT used to be a ruthless place when she joined it years ago, and one small mistake would result in a Superstar getting fired. Becky also talked about how she once begged to Bill DeMott to give her a chance to prove herself.

There were girls that had never wrestled before getting on the shows before me. I remember going into Bill DeMott and begging him please let me just prove I can connect to the audience.

What's next?

Becky Lynch is all set to face off against Lacey Evans at the upcoming Stomping Grounds PPV.

